Brock Bowers NFL Draft stock: 5 teams that should draft stud Georgia TE
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers officially declared for the NFL Draft. Here are five teams that should draft Bowers in the first-round.
4 New England Patriots
The New England Patriots looked like a team that was in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet, entering Week 18, they can fall anywhere between the second- and fifth-overall picks in the draft, due in part to their wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos in the past four weeks.
It's no secret that the Patriots need a quarterback. But would they reach for a signal caller not named Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they are to lose out on both? That's unknown. But, bringing in a top offensive prospect would certainly help them for whichever route they go at the quarterback position.
The Patriots have a top tight end on the roster in Hunter Henry, who is set to become a free agent at the 2024 league year. Potentially joining Henry in free agency is Mike Gesicki, who joined the Patriots on a one-year deal after starting his career with the Miami Dolphins.
If New England were to lose one or both tight ends, Bowers would feel like a very New England pick, especially if Bill Belichick remains with the team.
3. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans offense is a work in progress. The team still has to evaluate whether they have their quarterback of the future in Will Levis, who they traded up for in the second round of this past year's NFL Draft. But to get a better feel if Levis can thrive and help the Titans succeed in what has become a tough AFC, he needs some weapons in the passing game.
Yes, the wide receiver position is perhaps their most definite need, especially after the team traded away star A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. But, the Titans may fall out of contention for the top wide receiver prospect in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison. In that case, the wide receiver class is so deep, that the Titans can wait until Day 2 to replenish their depth chart.
Bringing Levis a security blanket downfield in Bowers could be a great move by general manager Ran Carthon. The Titans need to improve the offense, especially with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans thriving this season.