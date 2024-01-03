Brock Bowers NFL Draft stock: 5 teams that should draft stud Georgia TE
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers officially declared for the NFL Draft. Here are five teams that should draft Bowers in the first-round.
By Scott Rogust
2. New York Jets
The New York Jets didn't have the chance to live up to their lofty expectations entering this season due to the Achilles injury suffered by quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. Jets owner Woody Johnson said that there will be no changes at head coach or general manager after the team missed out on the playoffs. But it is evident that Joe Douglas needs to bring in reinforcements on offense.
Backup quarterback should be the main priority, especially after watching Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian struggle in Rodgers' absence. Not to mention that the offensive line has been a turnstile. Drafting one of Olu Fashanu or Joe Alt, two of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 class, would be ideal for the Jets. But what if both are off the board?
How about giving Rodgers a top tight end to target downfield? The offense has a star wide receiver in Garrett Wilson and a stud running back in Breece Hall. Adding Bowers to the mix could be beneficial for the Jets, especially if they want to make it past the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to clinch a playoff spot in 2024.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are in limbo, as the team fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 and the playoffs becoming out of reach. But what is evident is that the Chargers are going to build around franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles' offense could use some help. While they do have Keenan Allen as Herbert's top option, Mike Williams is injury prone, and Quentin Johnston hasn't instilled much confidence in his rookie season. Besides the wide receiver position, the Chargers could use a tight end.
Gerald Everett, who recorded 50 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns this season, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. As is Nick Vannett, the team's backup. With a new regime coming in, who knows if the next general manager will want to keep either.
Giving Herbert a superstar at the tight end position will be so beneficial for the Chargers. If Bowers falls to the Chargers, it should be hard for them to pass up.