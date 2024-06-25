Bulls, DeMar DeRozan have ‘limited momentum’ in extension talks
While the Chicago Bulls seem destined for mediocrity by giving DeMar DeRozan a short-term max contract, a Bulls insider suggests that the franchise may change course.
“As of late last week, little momentum existed for a new deal,” K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports wrote.
While DeRozan averaged 24 points per game on 48 percent shooting this season, he did so on a squad that couldn't be a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite being in the weaker conference, the Bulls have been unable to get out of the first round since the start of the Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball era, which began in the 2021 offseason.
As it stands, Chicago is in a weird state of affairs as the squad tries to make the NBA play-in tournament while likely starting a conservative type of rebuild.
Despite trading key veteran Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, who averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor last season, the Bulls are likely to be the No. 9 or 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Speaking of Caruso, the single trade return of Giddey seemed to signal that Chicago was looking to compete while making an argument (a very poor one) that they were building for the future.
Before the twist of the Caruso trade, the Bulls seemed willing to give DeRozan a two-year, $80 million contract this offseason. Considering the front office's new possible strategy, it's clear why the Bulls have changed course on a possible new deal with DeRozan.
What can the Bulls do instead of extending DeMar DeRozan?
If DeRozan is unable to reach a deal with Chicago, it's possible that the Bulls could do a sign-and-trade with the Clippers in return for some assets. Considering Chicago would likely want veterans in return for DeRozan's unknown salary request, it's hard to know what veterans would be included in the deal.
One could assume that the Bulls would likely want Terrance Mann but they will likely be hard-pressed to get him since the Clippers did not give him up in trade talks for James Harden, who they eventually acquired. More realistically, the Clippers could give up Norman Powell as the centerpiece of any DeRozan sign-and-trade.