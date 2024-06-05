Bulls seem ready to climb back on treadmill of mediocrity with DeMar DeRozan deal
The Chicago Bulls seem intent on competing for the Play-In Tournament next season and their free agency plans clearly show that. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, "The Bulls would be happy to re-sign DeRozan on a two-year deal. The dollar amount will be hefty, likely north of $40 million annually".
This comes as the Bulls are seemingly nowhere close to an NBA title and have no obvious path to building a championship roster. Chicago finished with 39 wins this season and one win in the Play-In Tournament before losing to a Jimmy-Butler-less Heat and ending their season without a playoff berth.
The Bulls made a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan after the 2020-21 campaign. The franchise brought DeRozan along with Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to form a big three that has gone exactly nowhere during their three seasons together, and Ball's injuries aren't the only reason why. The franchise had made the playoffs only once, in the 2021-22 season, and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
With the Bulls likely looking to keep DeRozan on a big contract, the franchise is set to be mediocre for the short-term future.
What are the Bulls doing?
Chicago could begin some kind of small rebuild where the franchise tries to get assets while being competitive enough to compete for the Play-In Tournament in an extremely weak Eastern Conference.
Of course, the Bulls could move DeRozan after this season with him being an expiring contract. Still, his $40 million contract will be hard to match. Chicago doesn't seem to mind being a team that will compete for a Play-In Tournament or a No. 6 or 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. As the Bulls reach a new deal with DeMar DeRozan, the franchise is moving farther and farther away from title contention.