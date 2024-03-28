Cardinals Opening Day roster needs a time machine, and depressed fans know it
The St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster has arrived, but fans don't seem as excited as the players.
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster leaves much to be desired in terms of a youth movement. Much like a millennial generation reaching parenthood and beyond, the Cardinals prime is behind them. Yet, much like the boomers who sit atop the hill in their glorious houses, they will not budge.
Sure, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have moved on to retirement. Yet, the Cards Opening Day roster features the likes of Matt Carpenter, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas and more. St. Louis's rotation answers this offseason were to sign the likes of Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn, all in the latter half of their careers and all of whom -- minus Gray of course -- are innings-eaters at best this coming season.
Arenado and Goldschmidt still make up one of the best corner infield duos in baseball. Carpenter is nothing more than a bench piece to help in the clubhouse, something young manager Oli Marmol could use in his favor. Marmol is one of the youngest managers in baseball, who has struggled to reach one of the oldest teams in MLB. The dichotomy is striking.
St. Louis Cardinals fans aren't pleased with the Opening Day roster
Cardinals fans expected more from John Mozeliak this winter, and he didn't answer the call. Cardinals fans, understanding that this wasn't the roster turnover most wanted, are ready for a long year.
To DJ Martinez's point, many of the players the Cardinals are relying on are either in their mid-to-late 30's or top prospects on the come up. Masyn Winn and Nolan Gorman fall into this category.
St. Louis baseball fans are some of the most passionate in the sport, so it should come as no surprise that they have this sort of harsh reaction to the Opening Day roster.
Hopefully, the actual players who make the difference can surprise them.