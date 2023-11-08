Cardinals rumors: Jordan Montgomery hiccup, Sonny Gray action, trade option
- Scott Boras makes a Jordan Montgomery reunion sound unlikely in St. Louis.
- Sonny Gray makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals...and everyone else.
- Could Dylan Cease make sense as a trade target?
By Mark Powell
The Cardinals are in Sonny Gray, but so is everyone else
If St. Louis had their way, they'd prefer to sign two top-flight starting pitchers this offseason -- so two of Sonny Gray, Aaron Nola and Jordan Montgomery. In reality, they'll be likely to land one of those. The Cardinals have not been shy about their need for starting pitching, and their willingness to spend as much capital as possible to upgrade. That might not help them with Gray, who is said to prioritize winning most at this point in his career. As Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants relays, the experts believe Gray to St. Louis makes a lot of sense:
"Katie Woo of The Athletic, who does an excellent job covering the Cardinals, ranked the Cardinals' likelihood of signing Gray this offseason at "70 percent" (subscription required), which is a very strong number for a player who could sign with any team on the open market this offseason. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (subscription required) continues to report they are very interested in Gray," Jacobs wrote.
Gray piqued interest around baseball after the Twins were knocked out of the postseason, seeming to suggest he would take a discount to be somewhere he was valued and could win. That would be music to Mozeliak's ears, as it would allow the Cardinals to chase after another potential ace and fix their rotation all in one offseason.
First, he may have to convince Gray that St. Louis is actually his best opportunity to win.