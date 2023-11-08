Cardinals rumors: Jordan Montgomery hiccup, Sonny Gray action, trade option
- Scott Boras makes a Jordan Montgomery reunion sound unlikely in St. Louis.
- Sonny Gray makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals...and everyone else.
- Could Dylan Cease make sense as a trade target?
By Mark Powell
Jordan Montgomery's return to St. Louis is no guarantee
Jordan Montgomery is expected to have plenty of suitors this offseason. At the GM meetings, Montgomery and his agent, Scott Boras, are meeting with all interested suitors. It's important not to read too much into these meetings, as they are essentially used as opportunities for all interested parties to gather information. Montgomery's decision likely won't be made this week unless he's blown away.
Still, comments made by Boras seem to insinuate that the Cardinals are far from the only team willing to pay Montgomery top dollar. In typical Boras fashion, his GM meetings cameo came with a rhyme.
"Jordan did a lot in the postseason. The Everest for the Rangers was beating the Astros and Jordan had... three remarkable performances with a 1.29 ERA. Owners are clamoring for us to, 'Let's make a deal on Jordan.' I think all owners are all very, very aware that he's worthy of a Monty Hall," Boras said, per John Denton of MLB.com.
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray has long linked Montgomery back with the Cardinals. However, there's a good chance they could be outbid for the Texas Rangers World Series hero. Monty's postseason run increased his value significantly. Is he really the ace the Cards prefer to pay? Only time will tell.