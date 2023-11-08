Cardinals rumors: Jordan Montgomery hiccup, Sonny Gray action, trade option
- Scott Boras makes a Jordan Montgomery reunion sound unlikely in St. Louis.
- Sonny Gray makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals...and everyone else.
- Could Dylan Cease make sense as a trade target?
By Mark Powell
Could Dylan Cease be traded to the St. Louis Cardinals?
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made it known that his team will be in the market for starting pitching. They've already been connected to the likes of Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola, but a potential trade partner could make more sense in the long run.
“Normally we can be very targeted in what we’re doing,” Mozeliak said, per The Athletic. “But I think this (offseason) is a little bit of a broader stroke because it’s more of a volume play than just one (addition). We’re definitely going to be in a position that if we have to act early, we can, but if it’s something that plays out a little bit more over the offseason, we can be patient too.”
Mozeliak is willing to explore all avenues to improve the Cardinals pitching staff. White Sox ace Dylan Cease, for one, could be made available, as Chicago general manager Chris Getz has gone on the record saying every rostered player is available for the right asking price. That includes Dylan Cease, who would cost quite a bit.
However, the Cardinals are willing to trade from their excess in outfield and outfield prospects. Considering the White Sox need help just about everywhere on the diamond, it's not a bad match.