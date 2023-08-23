Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright regrets, frustrations boil over, Blake Snell pipe dream
By Kristen Wong
Cardinals Rumors: Wake up! Acquiring Blake Snell is nothing but a dream
Padres star Blake Snell ia a member of the Cardinals' wish list of desired starting pitchers to acquire for next year. Too bad he's just a pipe dream.
Fansided's MLB insider Robert Murray gave Snell's potential fit in St. Louis a 4.5 out of 10 citing the Cards' unwillingness to get into a bidding war as the main reason Snell won't become a Cardinal.
Snell, who is managed by well-known agent Scott Boras, will be in line for a humongous payday after this past season, in which he's maintained a 2.73 ERA. Teams are expected to fight over him, but the historically cheap St. Louis Cardinals may stay out of the brawl.
Snell and any other top-performing starting pitcher are equally out of the Cards' reach this winter unless Bill DeWitt decides he wants to shell out the cash. Enjoy the fairytale illusion while it lasts.