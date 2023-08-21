MLB Rumors: Grading the likelihood St. Louis Cardinals add any of 4 ‘wish list’ pitchers
Cardinals wish list SP target No. 3: Blake Snell
Between Blake Snell and Urias, Snell feels like the more plausible option. But it still feels unlikely.
Like Urias, Snell is represented by Scott Boras. Snell is also in the middle of a breakout season — a 2.65 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 136 innings — and is now challenging Urias as one of the best players on the market not named Ohtani. And that means he’s in line for a massive payday.
The Cardinals typically do not get into bidding wars, which makes pursuits of Urias and Snell challenging. But their need for a starting pitcher has never been greater, especially as they attempt to win with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on the roster.
Mozeliak and the front office will surely make a call on Snell. But it’s more likely than not that the left-hander is playing elsewhere next season and beyond.
Grading the fit: 4.5/10