Celtics unsung hero seeking contract extension adds to urgency of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics are two more wins away from an NBA title and it's becoming increasingly clear that this may be the only year the core group is together.
According to Marc Stein via his substack, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will seek a contract extension this offseason.
"Keeping his five best players together for the long term is going to get increasingly difficult (as in expensive) for [Brad] Stevens and the Celtics after the forthcoming offseason, when [Jayson] Tatum signs his own $315 million contract extension after [Jaylen] Brown scored a nearly $290 million extension last summer. We must also factor in that White, according to league sources, will be seeking a contract extension this summer," Stein wrote
This comes as White finishes a four-year $70 million extension signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2020 before he was traded to Boston. White has looked like a fringe All-Star during his time with the Celtics, playing well above his 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on a 46 percent shooting average this season.
The guard is eligible for extension talks starting on July 1 and will likely get paid the maximum he can receive, which is four years and $123 million.
Boston is looking at a lofty payroll with the franchise already paying above the luxury tax for next season at $192 million without a White extension (around a $47 million penalty). Currently, the Celtics are paying max-like money to Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.
With another big contract likely incoming for White, it's worth wondering if Boston can keep this squad together with the luxury tax being such a huge penalty in the current CBA.
Can the Celtics keep the key members of the roster in the long-term?
No matter how much of a green light the Celtics ownership has given to Brad Stevens, the franchise at some point likely needs to trade one major piece of this squad for luxury tax reasons. Honestly, this could come as soon as this offseason even if Boston wins the title.
It has long been speculated that Jaylen Brown will be the veteran on a max contract who gets traded since the Celtics can replace him with the trade return and an increased role from White. This may change since Brown is showcasing himself as arguably the best veteran in the Finals. Still, as it currently stands, the wing will likely be moved in the next two to three years with high payroll being the determining factor.