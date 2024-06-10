Jayson Tatum won't let his ego get in way of an NBA championship
Despite Jayson Tatum's struggles, the Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and the star is willing to take a backstep if it leads the franchise to the title. After the Game 2 win on Sunday night, Tatum told reporters that he is trying to not let his "need to score" get in the way of the Celtics winning a title.
"We’re so close to what we’re trying to accomplish," Tatum said. "Why would I let my ego or my need to score get in the way of that?"
This comes as Jayson Tatum has only made 12 total field goals in the first two games of the NBA Finals. The wing has attempted 38 shots in the series with a total field goal percentage of 31.6% from the field. Jaylen Brown has been able to take over for Tatum in the two games where he has struggled as the former California student-athlete averaging 29.5 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting.
Tatum hasn't had the best postseason as the star has averaged 24.9 points,10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 42 percent shooting. As the Celtics get ready for Game 3 of this series, it's clear that Tatum is willing to set his ego aside so Boston can win this series.
Jayson Tatum is willing to let his ego get in the way of an NBA title chase
Some stars might try to focus on their games but Tatum is a different breed, one who is willing to get carried by his teammates from time to time. Yes, Tatum might not be considered a true superstar if he is unable to show up in the Finals but he has another year to prove that he is worth a long-term max contract.
At some point in this series, Tatum will likely be able to turn out a 30+ point performance. Still, the Celtics have been able to get by with his struggles due to other veterans being able to step up to the plate for the franchise, namely Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.
And in the long run, that type of teamwork could earn Boston another Larry O'Brien Trophy.