CFB transfer portal rumors: Michigan QB target, Dillon Gabriel favorite, Texas WR buzz
- Texas could replace AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy in the portal
- A favorite has emerged to land former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel
- Michigan has a target to replace J.J. McCarthy
Dillon Gabriel transfer portal rumors: Oregon the favorite to sign QB
When Dillon Gabriel landed in the transfer portal after two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, there wasn't much of a shock with Jackson Arnold waiting in the wings in Norman, though there were some who were a bit surprised he didn't just head to the NFL. However, at least one big-name program should be getting a stellar veteran quarterback for the 2024 season.
Which program will that be, though? While following former Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State appeared like a logical move for Gabriel, he has his sights reportedly set on two Big Ten newcomers for the 2024 season: the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, Oregon is the reported favorite to sign Gabriel out of the portal, but that's not yet set in stone as USC looks to try and sway the quarterback to replace Caleb Williams:
"As of now, the Ducks are the favorite to land the transfer quarterback. However, the Trojans and Lincoln Riley are making a push."
Both Oregon and USC are losing likely first-round picks to the NFL Draft in Bo Nix and Williams, respectively. However, they also both have former highly-rated recruits in waiting at quarterback with Ty Thompson for the Ducks and Malachi Nelson for the Trojans. As a stopgap before turning to those players, though, Gabriel could make a ton of sense as a one-year rental.
And if that one-year rental happens to have thrown for 14,865 yards and 125 touchdowns in his college career already like Gabriel has, that makes it even better.