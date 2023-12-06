CFB transfer portal rumors: Michigan QB target, Dillon Gabriel favorite, Texas WR buzz
- Texas could replace AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy in the portal
- A favorite has emerged to land former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel
- Michigan has a target to replace J.J. McCarthy
Michigan transfer portal rumors: Former 5-star Dante Moore talked with Wolverines
Though we don't yet have any official confirmation, the expectation has long been that Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be gone for the 2024 NFL Draft at the conclusion of this season. That will take some time, of course, as Jim Harbaugh's team enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed ready to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Having said that, Harbaugh and the Wolverines will likely need to find a replacement for McCarthy quickly. Lucky for Michigan, though, there's a former in-state 5-star recruit who recently hit the transfer portal in former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore who might fit the bill. In fact, the two parties have already been in contact, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.
"According to the source, Moore and Michigan have been in touch since he entered the portal around 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. A timetable for a decision has not been established, but the Wolverines would check off several boxes he’s looking for."
As a true freshman for the Bruins this past season, Moore was thrown to the wolves with very little help by Chip Kelly. It was a revolving door at quarterback but, in nine total appearances, the Detroit native threw for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns but while also throwing nine interceptions and completing only 53.5% of his passes for the season.
Even still, Moore was a Top 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class and has ties to Michigan given that he played his high school football in Detroit. With McCarthy likely gone, the fit and opportunity are obvious. Particularly with the Wolverines' national success of late, it would be a pretty easy match to make for Harbaugh to sign him in the transfer portal.