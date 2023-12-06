CFB transfer portal rumors: Michigan QB target, Dillon Gabriel favorite, Texas WR buzz
- Texas could replace AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy in the portal
- A favorite has emerged to land former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel
- Michigan has a target to replace J.J. McCarthy
Texas transfer portal rumors: Longhorns connected to WR Juice Wells
Texas is back. The Longhorns are in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history after a 12-1 season wherein Steve Sarkisian led the team to a Big 12 title. Now they have their sights set on a national championship. But the task beyond that is keeping Texas back as they prepare to move to the SEC.
It seems like quarterback Quinn Ewers is more likely to return to Austin for the 2024 season than head off to the NFL Draft, so that's a good start. However, one area where Sarkisian will have to look at keeping this thing humming for Texas will be at wide receiver as both AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy appear likely to not follow Ewers' lead and bolt for the draft.
Luckily, it seems as if the Longhorns might already have their sights on a high-profile wide receiver in the transfer portal.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Texas, along with Tennessee, are "emerging schools to watch" for former South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells. While he was injured for most of the 2023 season, he was highly productive in 2022 after transferring to Columbia from James Madison, hauling in 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns, also adding a rushing touchdown.
Wells' departure from the Gamecocks caught many South Carolina fans a bit by surprise but he immediately becomes a coveted commodity in the transfer portal. With Texas' potential need, he'll easily be one of the top targets for the Longhorns, though Tennessee should provide some stiff competition on that front with the NIL backing and as another proud program back on the come-up.