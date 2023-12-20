CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
14. Colbie Young transfer prediction: Georgia
Position: WR | Previous School: Miami (FL) | Recruiting Star Rating: JUCO 3-star (2022)
With the likes of Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers gone from Georgia, Kirby Smart and the staff need to be sure Carson Beck still maintains a strong array of weapons. The Dawgs already landed a commitment from Vandy speedster London Humphreys but now they can get another with Colbie Young. The former JUCO star played 22 games at Miami, putting up 930 yards on 79 catches for 10 touchdowns. Though he's not a certified first-round NFL Draft talent by any means, he can help the depth immensely at receiver in Athens.
13. Samuel Okunlola transfer prediction: Colorado
Position: DL | Previous School: Pittsburgh | Recruiting Star Rating: 3-star (2022)
Samuel Okunlola is one of the more difficult players in the portal right now to find an obvious match for, which is why the alarm bells go off for me that Deion Sanders and Colorado could and should get involved. The Buffs need desperately to beef up the defense to compete in the new Big 12 and hopefully make a bowl game in 2024, so adding a 6-foot-4 youngster who had 5.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman last year makes a ton of sense as an aggressive move for Colorado.
12. Domani Jackson transfer prediction: Georgia
Position: CB | Previous School: USC | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2022)
Some people, particularly in USC circles, were surprised to see former 5-star Domani Jackson hit the portal, but such is the new era. Connecting the dots, though, it seems that he's most likely following one of his key recruiters, newly hired Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams, to Athens. Georgia has lost some former high-end recruits and depth to the portal and Williams' familiarity could make Jackson an easy get for the Dawgs.
11. Will Howard transfer prediction: USC
Position: QB | Previous School: Kansas State | Recruiting Star Rating: 3-star (2020)
One of the more surprisingly active participants in the transfer portal QB market has been Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. That's likely what led to Malachi Nelson, a 5-star recruit from 2023, to hit the portal in his own right. But USC is projected by most people now to land former Kansas State star Will Howard. Howard played in a substantially different offense with the Wildcats, but his accuracy, poise, smarts, and bruising dual-threat ability could make him a shockingly good fit for Riley's offense at USC.