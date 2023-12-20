CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
18. Upton Stout transfer prediction: Michigan
Position: CB | Previous School: Western Kentucky | Recruiting Star Rating: 3-star (2022)
Another experienced player looking for a third college football program, Upton Stout has had two years at both North Texas and then Western Kentucky. In two seasons (21 games) with the Hilltoppers, Stout amassed an impressive five interceptions (two for pick-sixes) 10 pass defenses and 73 total tackles. All the buzz has him heading to Ann Arbor for the 2024 season with three Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports, so we're not going to argue with them there.
17. Korey Foreman transfer prediction: Georgia
Position: EDGE | Previous School: USC | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2022)
Korey Foreman was the No. 1 overall recruit for several services in the 2022 cycle and ended up signing with the Trojans. However, he hasn't completely lived up to that billing just yet in his college career. Having said that, I have him landing with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. We've seen and heard that Georgia is looking to get better on the edge going into the 2024 season, which was made more difficult seemingly with Marvin Jones Jr. entering the portal. Getting someone with the physical tools of Foreman, however, could change both the team and player's fortunes quickly.
16. Kamari Ramsey transfer prediction: USC
Position: S | Previous School: UCLA | Recruiting Star Rating: 4-star (2022)
Kamari Ramsey was a key cog on the back end of the stout UCLA defense this past season, racking up 40 total tackles, one interception and four pass defenses to help the Bruins. But with his defensive coordinator, D'Anton Lynn, heading to rival USC to take the same position on Lincoln Riley's staff, the defense-hungry Trojans are the obvious landing spot for the young, on-the-rise defensive back who should have an immediate impact on that group.
15. Julian Fleming transfer prediction: Penn State
Position: WR | Previous School: Ohio State | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2020)
When Julian Fleming committed to Ohio State out of high school, he was viewed as potentially the next great Buckeyes wide receiver. Through four seasons, however, that never materialized due to injuries, being passed on the depth chart, and other reasons. All told, he had just 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons and 38 total games played. But Penn State is predicted to land him in a huge move for Drew Allar as the lack of quality pass-catchers often hindered the Nittany Lions this past season. Fleming immediately upgrades that room.