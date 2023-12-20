CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
10. Malachi Nelson transfer prediction: Ohio State
Position: QB | Previous School: USC | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2023)
We didn't see a single snap in the 2023 season for Malachi Nelson as Caleb Williams was the obvious starter after his 2022 Heisman-winning campaign. However, it was a bit surprising to see Miller Moss as the primary backup. Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley and USC sent signals that they didn't believe in Nelson's readiness to take over and compete with a move to the Big Ten in the 2024 season as they began sniffing around the transfer portal. As such, Nelson himself hit the portal, assumedly to look for a starting job.
Nelson has already had talks, per Pete Nakos of On3, with the likes of South Carolina, Houston, TCU, Tulane and Cal. However, I have a belief that we're going to see Ohio State make some sort of big move at QB and that Nelson could be it. While banking on a former 5-star who's unproven might not be the most popular choice after Kyle McCord was lackluster by OSU standards, Nelson has an immense pedigree and could thrive in Ryan Day's system for 2024 and years to come (or at least one more in 2025).
9. Maalik Murphy transfer prediction: Duke
Position: QB | Previous School: Texas | Recruiting Star Rating: 4-star (2022)
One of the most surprising early rumor mills in the transfer portal thus far has been that of former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy. It's not at all surprising that the highly-touted former 4-star recruit hit the portal with Quinn Ewers expected to return for the 2024 season at Texas and with Arch Manning waiting in the wings -- and reportedly having no other plans but to stick around until Ewers hands off the job to him. Murphy was the odd man out and is now looking for a new home.
To me, he made perfect sense at a place like Auburn or even as a flier from Ohio State. But then came his list of first three visits which were nowhere near that as it featured Baylor, Duke and Oregon State. With Baylor landing Dequan Finn from Toledo in the portal, though, I'm logging my prediction for Duke. We've seen the Blue Devils produce NFL-level quarterbacks and, with Riley Leonard now gone to South Bend, Murphy has an easy path to start and new head coach Manny Diaz can make a big early splash.