CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
8. Trevor Etienne transfer prediction: Georgia
Position: RB | Previous School: Florida | Recruiting Star Rating: 3-star (2022)
Trevor Etienne had a productive two seasons with the Florida Gators, even with a questionable array of talent around him and an overall tumultuous and unsuccessful situation. All told, though, in 24 career games with the Gators, Etienne (yes, hes Travis' brother) amassed 1,472 yards on 249 carries with 14 touchdowns along with 30 receptions for 238 yards and another score. But now he's in the portal and all signs point to him joining one of Florida's biggest rival.
Georgia is favored and predicted by many already to land a commitment from Etienne and it makes sense. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are likely gone and, while there is talented young depth, the room needs a bit more juice. Having the speed and pass-catching ability of Etienne could be extremely valuable for Carson Beck and the Dawgs as a whole, especially with his experience already garnered. It makes too much sense and there's too much smoke for it to not happen at this point.
7. Jamon Dumas-Johnson transfer prediction: Auburn
Position: LB | Previous School: Georgia | Recruiting Star Rating: 4-star (2021)
Some fans in Athens have been mildly panicking with some impact familiar faces hitting the portal, perhaps not the least of which is former Second-Team All-American linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who is now in the portal. Though he ended the season out of lineup due to injury, he was a force prior to that. However, this isn't a warning sign for the Bulldogs but, rather, a testament to the talent rising up the depth chart.
No matter what it is for Georgia, though, this could be the biggest gain for a program like Auburn. The Alabama state native could go back even closer to home for a Tigers team that, as mentioned, needs some more juice to really help the Hugh Freeze era to take the next step. Moreover, they could use a veteran player with ample SEC experience to navigate a schedule that gets even tougher, so Auburn will get aggressive and make another big splash for a defensive standout.