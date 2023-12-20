CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
6. Trey Moore transfer prediction: Texas
Position: EDGE | Previous School: UTSA | Recruiting Star Rating: N/A (2021)
For the most part, the Texas Longhorns have built the lines of scrimmage through recruiting and not through the transfer portal. I have no doubt that will continue to be the case given the results that strategy has yielded for the program, most notably winning the Big 12 in their final year with the conference and making the College Football Playoff this season.
But when a player the caliber of Trey Moore hits the portal, Texas would be foolish to not make a big move for him.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher was the 2023 AAC Defensive Player of the Year as he dominated for the Roadrunners, amassing 14.0 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass defenses. He's an absolute stud that seems ready to elevate the level of competition while staying in his home state with the flagship program in the Longhorns.
5. Cam Ward transfer prediction: Florida State
Position: QB | Previous School: Washington State | Recruiting Star Rating: FCS (2022)
The buzz around Cam Ward might be some of the most confusing in college football in this cycle of the transfer portal. The consensus seems to be that he could immediately be a winning quarterback on a contender, which is why there were easy early connections to Ohio State. But Ward has most recently been heavily looked at by two rivals, Florida State and Miami, who currently appear to be two of the favorites to land him.
While Miami has every reason to make this push, at the end of the day, I think Mike Norvell and the Seminoles get their stud Jordan Travis replacement. For all of the NIL and history that Miami can sell, Mario Cristobal's track record of winning at a high level and developing quarterbacks is not that great, especially in comparison to FSU, who just went 13-0 and won the ACC -- even if they were snubbed from the Playoff. Ward can't ignore that and should end up at a program that can simply make more out of his elite talent.