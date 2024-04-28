1,2,3 Galveston! Charles Barkley is so done with Pelicans, he won’t even send them to Cancun
Charles Barkley won't even send the New Orleans Pelicans to Cancun after their latest blowout loss.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in trouble. With their recent 106-85 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, their season is in serious jeopardy. They're down 3-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, needing four consecutive victories to keep their season alive. If we're being realistic, their season is over.
The Pelicans had a tough task ahead of them as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference facing off against the No. 1 seeded Thunder. Their chances would be slim even if they had Zion Williamson playing, but with Williamson out, they stood no chance from the very start.
With the Pelicans getting blown out in Game 3, NBA fans all over are ready to send them to Cancun, the place where teams in any sport go when they're eliminated. Well, Charles Barkley has a different place in mind for these Pelicans. Galveston, Texas.
Barkley is beyond fed up with the Pelicans and it's hard to blame them. They showed up in Game 1 of the series, losing by just two points, but they've lost each of the last two games by a combined 53 points. It's been ugly. The Pelicans have not scored more than 92 points in a single game this series, which for the modern NBA is tough.
Barkley is being a bit dramatic here considering the Pelicans really didn't have a chance to win this series. They're without their best player and are facing the best team in one of the better Western Conferences we've seen in a while. Still, there's no excuse for how they've played.
Brandon Ingram averaged 21 points per game in the regular season and hasn't scored 20 in any game this series. C.J. McCollum is averaging just 17 points per game on over 19 shots, shooting an abysmal 37.9% from the field and 22.7% from three-point range. Players who had to step up for the Pelicans to be competitive have only taken a step in the wrong direction.
It's a bit harsh to send the Pelicans to Galveston instead of Cancun when they didn't have much of a chance to win the series but maybe they deserve it with how poorly they've played. With a win in Game 4 on Monday perhaps they can get Barkley to change his mind.
For now, it's 1,2,3, Galveston!