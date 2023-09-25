Chicago Bears 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft after disastrous start to season
A 7-round Chicago Bears mock draft to get fan's minds off of the team's current state
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 37 - Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
Beebe has excelled at LT for the Wildcats, but his current spot and NFL future lies inside at guard, and the Bears are fine with that. Coincidentally, current starting left guard Cody Whitehair also played at Kansas State, and also switched from left tackle to guard, just as Beebe has done. The latter is a heat-seeking missile in the run game and has been generating NFL buzz since 2021 - taking over for Whitehair at LG next to Alt, Beebe would give the Bears a young and solid left side of the line for the foreseeable future.
Round 3, Pick 68 - Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DL, Washington
Tupuola-Fetui is a sixth-year senior and has had a very interesting career for the Huskies. He broke out in his third season in 2020, logging seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just three games. He then suffered a torn achilles in April of 2021, only to make it back onto the field during the following campaign after an incredible recovery. He had 4.5 sacks in 2022, and is off to a solid start this year as well.
ZTF is a well-built 6-4 254 pounds with impressive get-off and lateral agility for a guy his size, espeially considering his injury history. Every team could always use more talent on the defensive line, and whoever is manning Chicago's defense in 2024 would likely not complain about having an athlete like Tupuola-Fetui to mold.
Round 3, Pick 98 - Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
The Bears have a number of quality players in their secondary, and it doesn't hurt to add more depth to the unit here in the middle of the draft. Marshall has good size at 6-0 191 pounds and is a press-coverage extraordinaire, logging eight passes defended a year ago.