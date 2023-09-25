Chicago Bears 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft after disastrous start to season
A 7-round Chicago Bears mock draft to get fan's minds off of the team's current state
By Sam Penix
Following a 41-3 drubbing at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chicago Bears look like the worst team in football by far, and are headed full speed into a full-blown reset this offseason. The 2024 NFL Draft is a chance to right the ship for this struggling franchise, so here is a seven-round mock draft to take a look at what a class could bring to this team.
We'll be using NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator for this mock, and there will be no trades this time (hint hint).
Chicago Bears mock draft
Round 1, Pick 1 - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There is a fair argument to be made that the Bears should focus on a long-term rebuild and start that by trading down for a boatload of future draft capital, but in the end, all that planning and work means nothing if the team doesn't have a franchise quarterback, so why not take the chance to grab Williams here? Ever since he stepped onto the field at Oklahoma, Williams has been billed as a potential top pick, and his career at USC has not disappointed. After throwing 42 touchdowns to only five interceptions in 2022, Williams has thrown for 15 scores and zero picks through four games this year, plus three more touchdowns on the ground.
The Heisman Trophy winner is tough, extremely mobile, has a strong and accurate arm, and is able to make throws from nearly any arm angle, both inside and outside the pocket. Williams is tailor-made for today's game, and should be everything that Chicago hoped Justin Fields would become.
Now, there does exist the possibility that Williams stays in school for another year because he doesn't want to go to the team picking first overall, but in this hypothetical, he is excited to become a Chicago Bear.
Round 1, Pick 4 - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. would be extremely tempting here, but the Bears fight the urge and go with Alt to help protect their shiny new signal-caller. Alt is a solid 6-8 322 pounds who led college football in Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade last season, and he allowed zero sacks. Penn State's Olu Fashanu was the first offensive lineman taken in this mock, but Chicago is more than happy to bolster their line with Alt, who should slide right into the starting left tackle spot and allow 2023 first-rounder Darnell Wright to remain on the right, no pun intended.