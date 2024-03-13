3 reasons the Chicago Cubs can break through this season
The Chicago Cubs were a surprise contender in 2023, barely falling short of the postseason. They could be an interesting team to watch in 2024 for these three reasons.
By Curt Bishop
2. A strong young core
In addition to the moves the Cubs have made, they already have a very strong core in place for 2024 and beyond.
Even with Bellinger returning, they may finally find an opening in the outfield for former top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. The 21-year-old made his Major League debut in 2023 after a strong season in the minor leagues in which he hit for a .283 average with 20 home runs and 82 RBI. But Crow-Armstrong isn't the only young stud fans should be excited about.
Nico Hoerner continues to improve and cement himself as the starting second baseman, Christopher Morel has shown flashes of his potential, and first baseman Matt Mervis, who got a taste of the Major Leagues in 2023, is also close to being ready.
The Cubs even made a key trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and added infielder Michael Busch. The 26-year-old possesses power from the left side of the plate and could find himself in the mix for a starting spot if he continues to impress in spring training.
The Cubs young core is looking promising as the 2024 season approaches, and there is reason to believe that these players are ready to take the next step.