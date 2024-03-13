3 reasons the Chicago Cubs can break through this season
The Chicago Cubs were a surprise contender in 2023, barely falling short of the postseason. They could be an interesting team to watch in 2024 for these three reasons.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs won 83 games in 2023 and missed out on the final NL Wild Card spot by just one game.
After rising from an 88-loss season in 2022, the Cubs appear to have a bright future ahead of them, which means they could potentially find themselves right back in the mix for the postseason in 2024.
The Cubs have had a relatively quiet offseason but are only trending upwards after their drastic improvements in 2023.
Here are three reasons the Cubs could break through as a clear postseason contender if everything goes right for the North Siders.
3. Key offseason additions
While the Cubs have been relatively quiet this winter, there is hope for a breakthrough in 2024 thanks to some key additions they have made in free agency.
Back in January, the Cubs signed left-hander Shota Imanaga to bolster their starting rotation. The left-hander signed for four years and $53 million. In addition, the Cubs bolstered their bullpen with the signing of Hector Neris. The Cubs signed him to a reasonable one-year, $9 million contract after a solid season with the Houston Astros.
And, after a long wait, they were able to re-sign Cody Bellinger, who won the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award, to a new three-year deal. The additions they have made in free agency have certainly been impactful and they should help the Cubs remain in postseason contention in 2024.
In all likelihood, the Cubs are going to remain in contention and be a better team in 2024 than they were in 2023.
Matt Chapman was another option before Bellinger re-signed. The Cubs were in contact with him and had him targeted as a plan B in case Bellinger left.