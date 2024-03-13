3 reasons the Chicago Cubs can break through this season
The Chicago Cubs were a surprise contender in 2023, barely falling short of the postseason. They could be an interesting team to watch in 2024 for these three reasons.
By Curt Bishop
1. The NL Central is wide open
Above all else, the Cubs play in a division that is there for the taking.
After trading away Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, the Milwaukee Brewers are likely to take a few steps back and fall a couple spots in the standings. They won the division last year, finishing nine games ahead of the Cubs.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are likely the biggest threats to the Cubs in the NL Central. But neither team is a powerhouse by any stretch. St. Louis has question marks with its rotation, and the Reds are still unproven despite having loads of young talent on their roster.
This means that the Cubs could very well emerge as the top team in the weak NL Central. The division is wide open, and the offseason additions that they made could be beneficial to them as they attempt to improve from 2023.
They did take some very important steps in 2023 and are trending upwards.
The NL Central will certainly be an interesting division to watch this season, and the Cubs are a team that should be considered a threat to take home the division crown, especially now that they've re-signed Bellinger.