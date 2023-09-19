3 Chicago Cubs playing their way off the postseason roster
With the Chicago Cubs on the brink of an epic regular season collapse, these three players might not make the postseason roster should the team avoid disaster.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs playing their way off the roster: Daniel Palencia
Palencia offers a young right-handed arm out of the bullpen, and the Cubs need pitching. Sounds like a match made in heaven, right? Perhaps not.
Chicago plans on giving Marcus Stroman a chance to pitch out of the bullpen to end this season, and perhaps in the playoffs should they make it. Stroman is a capable ace and one of the better pitchers in baseball at his best. If he can make that transition, then it'll leave one of Chicago's middle relievers without a spot in the bullpen.
That could very well be Palencia, who has struggled of late. In his last 15 games, Palencia has an ERA of 5.28. That doesn't sound like someone the Cubs can count on. Palencia was optioned to Triple-A when Stroman was activated off the injured list, but quickly recalled just a few days later thanks toi Michael Fulmer's injury. It goes to show that his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed.