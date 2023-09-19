3 Chicago Cubs playing their way off the postseason roster
With the Chicago Cubs on the brink of an epic regular season collapse, these three players might not make the postseason roster should the team avoid disaster.
By Mark Powell
If the Chicago Cubs miss the postseason at this juncture, you can expect the likes of David Ross and his coaching staff to receive the majority of the blame. Yes, the players play, but it's on the coaching staff to make necessary changes when the games matter most. Right now, Chicago is on the outside looking in at the NL Wild Card picture.
That is a relative surprise given Chicago was knocking on the Brewers door for the NL Central crown just a few weeks ago. Yet, an untimely losing streak could force the Cubs to make some tough decisions, even if they do make the playoffs.
Chicago's pitching staff ranks in the latter half of the league, while their offense has struggled with runners in scoring position of late. Something has to be done to right the ship.
Chicago Cubs playing their way off the roster: Miles Mastrobuoni
It's not necessarily Mastrobuoni's fault that he won't be in Chicago's postseason plans, as he has just two at-bats in his last seven games. Clearly, the Cubs don't value what he brings to the plate, or in the field, meaning he'll likely be replaced if Chicago is lucky enough to sneak into one of the final three NL Wild Card spots.
Mastrobuoni can offer speed on the basepaths, as he was a perfect 10-for-10 on stolen bases in his first stint with the Cubs this season. As a pinch runner, perhaps there is some value in having the 27-year-old on the roster.
However, the issue for Mastrobuoni will be receiving opportunities. He is third or fourth on the Chicago depth chart at three different infield positions, including shortstop, second base and third base. Should Chicago receive some fresh legs in the form of Jeimer Candelario's eventual return from injury, for example, it would be Mastrobuoni who is sent packing.