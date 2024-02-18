Another Chiefs players gets way too cryptic amid Chris Jones contract talks
Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones isn't alone in his desire for a new contract to stay in KC.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones is due a contract extension this offseason. The Chiefs do have the right to franchise tag Jones again should they choose, but they'd be entering muddy waters.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Jones isn't their only priority this spring and summer. L'Jarius Sneed, one of the best cornerbacks in the AFC, is also a free agent. He made it clear he'd love to stay in KC with Jones. Willie Gay Jr. and Drue Tranquill may also leave, with the former all but admitting his time with the Chiefs is up.
One name notably not on that list is Charles Omenihu, who has a year left on his contract and is scheduled to be paid just over $6.7 million in 2024. Omenihu quietly had seven sacks this season on a Chiefs defensive line that frequently made the lives of opposing quarterbacks very difficult.
Chiefs defender Charles Omenihu wants to feel appreciated
With all the contract talk surrounding Jones and his teammates, Omenihu wants to be appreciated as well.
"Didn’t have a full season and put up numbers. Does that go unnoticed? Might have to do it again to get what I want at the end," Omenihu tweeted. "Want to feel appreciated."
As much as Omenihu wants his deal now, the real reason he hasn't been prioritized just yet is because he has a year left on his contract. Teammates like Sneed and Jones -- both of whom had a larger impact on the team's overall success -- will be free agents this offseason. Both will command large checks Brett Veach may not be able to cash.
Omenihu has been discussed as a potential cut candidate, as Kansas City could save around $5 million by letting him walk. It'll be tough to replace his on-field production at that price, though, especially if Chris Jones heads elsewhere.
At the very least, Omenihu is a solid backup plan.