Chiefs star free agent wants to stay in Kansas City, but with an unrealistic catch
Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback L'Jaruis Sneed wants to return next season, but hopes Chris Jones can re-sign as well.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is expected to test the free-agent market, but that doesn't mean he wants to leave KC when all is said and done. Sneed is one of the best pure cover corners in football.
He'll demand a hefty contract on the open market, with spotrac guessing his market value is around $16 million per year. A four-year deal, for example, would cost any organization around $65 million.
Sneed has been linked to teams which lack depth in the secondary, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, though that seems like a reach given his likely contract sum and Pittsburgh's needs at the QB position. The Atlanta Falcons could also use some support for AJ Terrell atop their CB list.
L'Jarius Sneed open to re-signing with the Chiefs, but ideally not alone
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has said that re-signed both Sneed and Chris Jones is a top priority this season. Perhaps that will seem more realistic once Kansas City reworks Patrick Mahomes contract, freeing up more salary cap space in the process. For now, it's borderline impossible, though Sneed doesn't see it that way.
“I hope so, I hope so. They can’t keep both of us. Hopefully they got enough for both of us. But you know, they gonna make it happen. I hope so,” Sneed said, per Up & Adams this week.
For his part, Jones has said he wants to be back. Even at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade (prior to the violence which occurred at the end), Jones made a declarative statement -- he and his agents will make an extension work.
“I need three of those rings baby,” Jones said. “We ain’t done yet. We ain’t done yet. Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain’t going nowhere, baby! Woo! I wanna be here this year, next year and the year after.”
Jones agency was quick to make a joke about his demand.
Leaving a dynasty is never ideal, but it balances a player's on-field goals (winning at all cost) with their off-field aspirations (maximizing value). For both Sneed and Jones, they will come face-to-face with this challenge in 2024.