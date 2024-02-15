3 more Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions who won't be back in 2024
These three Chiefs can be added to the long list of players who won't be back for a chance to three-peat.
1) The Chiefs can and should find a Jerick McKinnon upgrade
Jerick McKinnon has spent each of the last three years with the Chiefs as a pass-catching running back and has become a bit of a fan favorite in Kansas City. Losing him might hurt a bit, but the Chiefs should look for an upgrade.
McKinnon really excelled for the Chiefs in the 2022 season but took a step back in 2023 in both touches and efficiency. McKinnon ran the ball just 21 times for 60 yards, averaging a putrid 2.9 yards per carry. While he does do more in the air, he saw a pretty big drop-off as a receiver as well, recording 25 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the air. Not horrible, but McKinnon had 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season in 2022.
He appeared in just 32% of the offensive snaps and at age 31 it's hard seeing that number go any higher. It might be a tougher pill to swallow with Edwards-Hellaire also likely on his way out, but the Chiefs should find an upgrade over McKinnon rather easily either in the draft or free agency.
In the postseason, McKinnon did not appear in either of Kansas City's first three games and recorded just two receptions in the Super Bowl without a rushing attempt and appearing in 22% of offensive snaps. His stature in Kansas City might earn himself a chance to come back with eyes on another ring, but if the Chiefs want to field the best roster possible, it probably won't include a player in McKinnon who has become phased out in their offense.