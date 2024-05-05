Chiefs release some potential help for Patrick Mahomes who clearly didn't cut it
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiving corps underwent a makeover this offseason, as they signed Hollywood Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round. It's unclear if the changes will stop there, but for now Kansas City has released at least one veteran sleeper who could've fit on the depth chart.
The Chiefs announced a series of undrafted free agent additions, as well as some veteran cuts to make room. One of those cuts was Anthony Miller, who previously played for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict outlined why Miller was an exciting add at one point, but eventually flamed out:
"In three seasons with the Bears, Miller grabbed 140 passes for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite poor quarterback play, Miller also failed to stand out and was eventually traded before his final season under contract to the Houston Texans for a low level draft swap. From there injuries haven't helped his cause and he's taken short stints with the Texans, Steelers, 49ers, and Colts," Conner wrote.
Miller's early production in Chicago without solid quarterback played was promising, but he has suffered a series of tough injuries over the years, including a shoulder issue which placed him on IR for the Steelers in late 2022.
Why the Kansas City Chiefs don't need Anthony Miller
Kansas City's receiving corps as a whole does not need a player of Miller's skillset. Miller thrives in a special teams role, and perhaps as a slot wideout. The Chiefs already have that in Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. If KC needs anything, it's a strong, physical wideout on the outside who can win 1-on-1 battles. Rashee Rice could be suspended to start the year, remember.
While Worthy isn't worried about his size in the NFL, he is still just 169 pounds and should hit the weight room hard with the Chiefs.
“I weighed in at 169,” Worthy said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I don’t think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it’s not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that’s the big thing in the league. Don’t, obviously, don’t try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength.”
The Chiefs wide receiver room is far from complete. Miller was never the answer, as talented as he once was.