Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy welcomes Andy Reid's comparison to Pro Bowl WR
The Chiefs did very well if Andy Reid's comparison is close to true.
The Buffalo Bills gifted the Kansas City Chiefs one of the steals of the NFL Draft, allowing Kansas City to trade up to their first-round pick and select Xavier Worthy out of Texas.
Worthy isn't in the same group as the high-end receivers in this draft class like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, but he's a perfect fit in this Kansas City offense. Remember how dominant the Chiefs were when they had one of the league's best burners, Tyreek Hill? Well, Worthy is faster than Cheetah, as he set an NFL Draft Combine record in the 40-yard dash.
While many NFL fans have linked Worthy to Hill, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a different comparison. It's one that Worthy welcomes with open arms.
Xavier Worthy agreeing with Andy Reid's comparison should terrify rest of NFL
The receiver that Reid compared Worthy to was DeSean Jackson, a player who was among the league's best wideouts when playing under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jackson began his NFL career with the Eagles and racked up 900+ yards in five of his six seasons there before signing with Washington. Jackson led the league in yards per reception in 2010, something Worthy can easily do, and he made two Pro Bowls as well.
“I weighed in at 169,” Worthy said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I don’t think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it’s not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that’s the big thing in the league. Don’t, obviously, don’t try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength.”
One of the big questions many have about Worthy is whether he can succeed in the NFL despite being undersized. He weighs just 169 pounds, which is very light. It's hard to believe he can withstand some of the huge NFL hits, but Worthy doesn't seem too concerned. He wasn't shy to point out that Jackson was the exact same weight. It's all about using your strengths and avoiding the big hits from the massive linebackers.
If Worthy is a fraction of as productive as Jackson was when he played with Reid in Philadelphia, the league is in trouble. The Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl despite having no clear WR1. If Worthy can develop into one like Jackson, with Hollywood Brown on the other side, oh boy.