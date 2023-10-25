Chiefs Rumors: Marquise Brown link, Kelce gets credit, DL reunion
- Travis Kelce gets credit for his role in Chargers win
- Chiefs bolster the defensive line with a new face
- Marquise Brown trade connected to WR-needy Chiefs
Chiefs Rumors: Mike Pennel returns to Kansas City on practice squad
The first thing that the Chiefs needed on the defensive line this season was to get Chris Jones back on the field. After the season-opening loss to the Lions, Brett Veach made that happen quickly. However, the potential concerns on the defensive front didn't completely disappear after Jones returned to action.
Depth has been an issue with the defensive front to this point, even with the return of Charles Omenihu (who has been fantastic) from suspension. But now, the Chiefs might be turning to a familiar face and a Super Bowl champion (with Kansas City, of course) back into the fold.
As first reported by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, Kansas City has signed veteran Mike Pennel to the practice squad. The team also released wide receiver Daniel Arias in a corresponding transaction.
Pennel spent two seasons and played in 22 games for the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team after the 2019 season. He registered one sack and two tackles for loss with 53 total tackles over his previous time in KC.
With Jones and veteran Derrick Nnadi as the starters, Kansas City doesn't need the 32-year-old Pennel to be a superstar or anything close. However, as an effective space-eater who can clog up the middle in a rotational role, once he gets up to speed on the practice squad, he could be an incredible valuable addition to keep the Chiefs defense trending as one of the better units in the NFL.