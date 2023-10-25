Chiefs Rumors: Marquise Brown link, Kelce gets credit, DL reunion
- Travis Kelce gets credit for his role in Chargers win
- Chiefs bolster the defensive line with a new face
- Marquise Brown trade connected to WR-needy Chiefs
Chiefs Rumors: Marquise Brown trade connected to Kansas City
We've already seen the Kansas City Chiefs use the weeks leading up to the NFL Trade Deadliine to try and upgrade the offense. The team brought back a familiar weapon in Mecole Hardman in a deal with the Jets, but most analysts rightfully contend that Brett Veach still has more work to do in order to adequately improve the weaponry around Patrick Mahomes.
And perhaps there's an easy solution for that.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports broke down trades that contenders should look to make. His suggestion for the Chiefs was trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and former Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown.
Here's what Sullivan had to say about why Kansas City would be wise to make that deal if the Cardinals wish to move the wideout:
"If they do listen to offers on him, the Chiefs would be the ideal landing spot. They've yet to find a top-tier No. 2 option in the passing game behind tight end Travis Kelce and the wide receiver unit is largely middling. Brown, 26, would not only immediately boost the Kansas City offense, but he could potentially be the top option for Mahomes going forward with Kelce in his age-34 season. With Brown's speed, he could be used similarly to Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs offense."
The comparison to Hill is a bit of a stretch, but the point stands still somewhat. Brown has great speed and would immediately arrive as the most proven receiver on the Chiefs roster. Furthermore, he's been productive this season, even with Josh Dobbs at QB in Arizona, leading the ardinals with 32 catches, 383 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
His presence would further alleviate pressure defensive backfields put on Travis Kelce while also giving Rashee Rice and others less pressure within the offense to be a focal point. Depending on the price and the Cardinals' willingness to do business, it's a trade that could help the Chiefs tremendously.