3 Kansas City Chiefs still showing warning signs despite 6-1 start
Despite getting off to a 6-1 start, the Kansas City Chiefs are failing to get the most out of several high-profile players.
By Luke Norris
Following a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs have reeled off six straight wins and undoubtedly look like a team that could become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in nearly two decades.
As expected, the Kansas City offense is rolling as Patrick Mahomes is having yet another MVP-caliber season, having completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,017 yards with 15 touchdowns through seven games.
And more than a quarter of that production involves Travis Kelce, who's also having yet another All-Pro season with 48 catches for 525 yards and four scores. One has to wonder if that loss to the Lions would have happened had Kelce not been sidelined with a knee injury.
Overall, the Chiefs are averaging 396.7 yards of offense, second only to the Miami Dolphins, and are also among the league leaders in scoring at 25.4 points per game.
But what's truly scary about this 2023 squad is that the offense isn't even their best unit, as the defense might just be the strongest Andy Reid has had since he came to Kansas City a decade ago.
Through seven games, Steve Spagnuolo's group is allowing just 15 points per game, second only to the Baltimore Ravens.
But no team is perfect, right?
Even with everything Kansas City does well -- and that's obviously just about everything -- there are still a few concerns. Specifically, here's a quick look at three players still showing some warning signs during the Chiefs' 6-1 start.
Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed needs to be better
Overall, fourth-year cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is having a solid season.
While he's recorded just one interception thus far this season, that coming this past Sunday in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers, the Louisiana Tech alum is tied for the team lead in total tackles with linebacker Drue Tranquill with 36.
But the issue obviously isn't with the tackles he's made, but instead the ones he's missed.
Through seven games, Sneed has missed seven tackles, which also leads the team. Thankfully, it hasn't cost the Chiefs really anything. But as the season progresses, a big missed tackle could perhaps cost Kansas City the No. 1 seed or even a playoff game.
Again, it's not as if Sneed is having a terrible year by any stretch of the imagination. But a 17.5% miss percentage should have Spagnuolo concerned at least a little.