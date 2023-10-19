Despite owning the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes wants more after playing career
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to own a team after his playing days are over.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps after his playing career is done. Mahomes has interest in owning an NFL team.
Of course, the Chiefs QB cannot own a team while he is an active NFL player. That is a rule which is well defined, and for good reason. It could be a ploy used by draft prospects to join certain NFL teams over others, essentially making the draft a free agency of sorts. A recent report regarding top draft prospect Caleb Williams wanting ownership stake was debunked by FanSided's Cody Williams this week, and it follows the same premise:
"So despite what you've probably seen on social media, there is nothing to see here with Caleb Williams. It's aggregators on social media either intentionally misleading or blindly missing the point of a report that is now three months old. Thus, teams like the Bears, Vikings, Raiders, Patriots and so on hoping to land Williams in April's draft don't have to worry about these reported ownership stake negotiations. They won't happen... because they can't."
It doesn't matter if a player's name is Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes or even Tom Brady -- if they are active in the NFL, they cannot own a team. Brady's ownership stake with the Raiders, for example, could not happen until he was retired.
Patrick Mahomes wants to own an NFL team someday
Mahomes spoke on his interest to own an NFL team one day to ESPN:
"Eventually, when I'm done playing," Mahomes said. "I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that's definitely where you want to get to. I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible. When I'm done playing, obviously I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I've always had my entire life."
Mahomes wouldn't be the first NFL quarterback to want that competitive edge post-retirement. He's just a step ahead of schedule. While he's undefeated against the Broncos, an official title would be nice.