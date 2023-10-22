CBS latest Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift graphic is all-time cringe
If you weren't exhausted of the NFL's Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift coverage already, CBS might've just shown the last starw on the Week 7 broadcast.
Regardless of if you enjoy the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift melodrama that has surrounded the Kansas City Chiefs this season or not, it's been impossible to escape. The NFL and its broadcasting networks have fully leaned into embracing Swift as the Chiefs' newest fan.
However, even if you can handled the countless in-game cutaways, even if you don't mind the puns and references that Swifties will eat up on social media, and even if you're full-on all-in on the NFL's recently minted First Lady, we can all agree that some aspects of the coverage have been a bit much.
And CBS might've reached a new all-time low on Sunday with the Chiefs hosting the rival Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium with Swift in attendance.
With Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on the call, CBS popped up a graphic with Travis Kelce's stats when Swift is in attendance and his production when she's not been at the game this season.
CBS reaches peak cringe with latest Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift graphic
Yards by Taylor Swift Attendance (YTSA) is likely to become an official NFL stat any minute now.
In all seriousness, though, this graphic is ridiculous on virtually every level. For one, Swift has only missed two Chiefs games that Kelce has been active for (Week 2 at Jacksonville, and Week 5 against the Vikings). So the data set they're working with seems pretty important.
Look, if you enjoy the Taylor Swift of it all in the NFL right now, I'm not judging. Everyone has a different bg that they're into, so enjoy what you like. But if CBS, the league, or any other network or entity is going to continue to lean into this stuff this hard, at least get the facts right.
But also, maybe just leave graphics and "stats" like this out of it.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this post called the graphic's stat, incorrect, sourcing a report that Swift was at her fifth Chiefs game of the season in Week 7 and had only missed one game in which Kelce was active. She did not attend Week 2 against Jacksonville in addition to Week 5 against the Vikings, the game initially stated. Changes have been made to update the information.
