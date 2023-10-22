Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Chargers lady living best lives at Chargers-Chiefs despite the haters
Who are the three most divisive figures in the NFL right now? Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes. And Chargers lady.
NFL fans have all sorts of opinions about that trio of women who dare to cheer on their football teams (with passion that shouldn't have to be explained or justified).
And those three women don't care about their reputations.
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Chargers lady are living it up at Chiefs-Chargers
On Sunday, all three converged on Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chargers play the Chiefs. And they were living their best lives.
Swift and Mahomes were buddying it up in a box while Chargers lady, whose name is Merianne Do, was in the stands cheering with her usual verve.
Swift is at Arrowhead for her fourth Chiefs game since reportedly dating tight end Travis Kelce. She surprised the NFL world by turning up for KC's game against the Bears weeks ago and has made it to every Chiefs game since, except for their trip to play the Vikings.
The full spectrum of NFL fans haven't exactly opened their arms to her notable presence at games but she keeps on coming and supporting.
Mahomes is obviously there cheering on her husband, Patrick. She's also drawn the ire of NFL fans for cheering too hard or being around too much because how dare a wife be her husband's biggest fan...
Finally, Do burst onto the scene on Monday Night Football because of her priceless reactions to the action on the field — and conspiracy theories from NFL fans who thought she was a paid actor.
Cheers to all three of them, who are helping to broaden the spectrum of what it looks like to be a football fan. Let the haters hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. They're just watching football and doing their own thing.