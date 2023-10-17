Twitter reacts to Chargers lady going through every emotion on MNF broadcast
A Chargers fan stole the show on the Monday Night Football broadcast of Cowboys vs Chargers.
By Josh Wilson
From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, we can all remember a game or two where our fandom took us from the peaks of happiness to the valleys of despair only in a span of a few hours. Fandom is emotional, raw, and unpredictable. That's what we love about sports, right?
One Chargers fan represented the entire fanbase on Monday night, unbeknownst to her, as she took in the sights of her team at SoFi Stadium. The ESPN cameras first caught her enjoying the emotions of her team scoring a game-tying touchdown, enthralled with Justin Herbert and the rest of the Chargers offense.
Gerald Everett scored with a few minutes remaining. After that, the Cowboys nailed a go-ahead field goal. Though Herbert and the Chargers had the opportunity to strike last, an untimely sack and an ensuing interception was the nail in the coffin.
Then, "Chargers lady," as the became affectionately known throughout the night, was seen again, this time experiencing the visceral feelings of defeat.
NFL Twitter ate it up and celebrated her perfectly displaying what a day in the life of a Chargers fan is like.
NFL Twitter loved Chargers lady, who was an MVP fan on MNF broadcast
The Chargers, who have typically been high-scoring, were tepid on Monday night football. One fan joked that the superfan was the most entertaining thing related to the Chargers tonight:
She was locked in from start to finish:
Definitely a model fan!
Some stacked her up against other NFL super fans:
Miss me by the time this discussion on Twitter has evolved into conspiracy theories about how this fan is an NFL plant placed in our minds to sell more jerseys and convince us we need to be as committed as Chargers lady.
Celebrate her for what she is: The best gosh darn NFL fan you have ever seen in your life.