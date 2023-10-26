Chiefs rumors: More trades, Justyn Ross decision, no weather worries
- The Chiefs aren't worried about the forecast
- Andy Reid has made a notable decision with Justyn Ross's availability
- The Chiefs might not be done acquiring weapons for Patrick Mahomes
By Josh Wilson
Justyn Ross will continue to practice after arrest
After his arrest on Monday, wide receiver Justyn Ross will continue to practice according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid provided that information and nothing more as the Chiefs continue to comment very little on the situation in general while it develops.
“Addressing that upfront. We’re taking in all the information. [We] have been will continue to do that,” Reid explained, H/T ChiefsWire. “He’s back here, he’ll work today. And we’ll just take it from there. Other than that, I really don’t have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered.”
Ross faces charges after he was arrested in Shawnee, Kansas. The charge against him is for a felony charge of criminal damage according to ESPN.
Later, it was reported by the Kansas City Star that he was also charged with a count of domestic battery. The charge is a misdemeanor.
The Kansas City Star reported that a female victim, who Ross, "is or has been in a dating relationship," with suffered minor injuries after Ross was, "dragging her through the house and has torn up the house," according to the Star.
Ross was viewed as a low-risk, high-reward player after the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent. Once one of the top dynamic receiver in college, his draft stock tanked due to injury. Thus far, he's only brought in 34 yards of offense on three catches, despite the Chiefs looking for a standout receiver.