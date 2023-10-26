Chiefs rumors: More trades, Justyn Ross decision, no weather worries
- The Chiefs aren't worried about the forecast
- Andy Reid has made a notable decision with Justyn Ross's availability
- The Chiefs might not be done acquiring weapons for Patrick Mahomes
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs believed to be wise to still be in WR trade market
The Kansas City Chiefs reunited with Mecole Hardman, who had spent all his years with the Chiefs before signing with the New York Jets this offseason. KC traded for Hardman to add to the receiving room which has largely been a committee-driven approach this season.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano recently wrote that he thinks the Chiefs could still be in the trade market (subscription required) for a wide receiver despite the addition. He writes that he trusts Reid and Mahomes to figure it out, but says that Hardman's reliability (both due to health and general performance) won't change the game entirely for Kansas City, possibly leading them to stay active in deals.
That validates what Jeremy Fowler, also of ESPN, said last week when he reported the Chiefs were still one of the teams in on the receiver market. The Chiefs could look at players like Marquise Brown or Jaylon Johnson Jr. Other receivers available are Hunter Renfrow and Jerry Jeudy, though you have to anticipate the Broncos would be reluctant to deal with KC.
The one thing worth considering is that the receiver market is the most active. While there appears to be adequate supply, there are also plenty of buyers, including teams who already have deep receiving corps on paper.
That in mind, players may not come as cheap as the Chiefs may like and could opt to just roll with what they've got, relying on the Mahomes magic to figure it out. Clearly, Travis Kelce can still be a receiving threat, and so he plus a stable committee of receivers could be enough to get the job done.