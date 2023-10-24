NFL Rumors: 3 Teams that needs a Jaylon Johnson trade like air
The NFL trade deadline is a week away, and several teams need to call the Chicago Bears about acquiring CB Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has quietly been one of the more talented and effective defensive backs in the NFL, despite the lack of interceptions.
However, two picks against the Raiders in Week 7, including one that ended up in the end zone, gave Johnson more leverage toward receiving a new contract from the Bears at the end of the season. But what if the Bears traded him away to land more draft capital instead?
For one, he probably would get more recognition on a new (and better) team, similar to what Roquan Smith is getting in Baltimore. Additionally, Johnson could help a team find their way to the promised land, i.e., the Super Bowl, and several teams should pick up the phone and call the Bears about his availability.
Let's take a look at three teams that could add Jaylon Johnson and instantly upgrade their roster and their futures.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The loss of Trevon Diggs has put immense pressure on Dallas' secondary, notably veteran Stephon Gilmore. While DaRon Bland has filled in quite well, the Cowboys would be better off having someone else step in to pick up the slack. Even when Diggs gets back in the future, there would not be much fear if something happens as depth is always valuable.
That's where Johnson comes into play. If Gilmore leaves after this year, Johnson and Diggs can team up to form an elite duo and have Bland working as a nickelback to keep offenses guessing. Moreover, he is still 24 years old, well good enough for Jerry Jones to feel comfortable about making an investment.
The NFC is very much up for grabs, and given what the division alone brings, i.e., the Eagles, Dallas would be wise to find ways to keep pace, and adding someone like Jaylon Johnson and locking him up for the long haul would be a wise move for the Cowboys to make should they wish to continue pursuing their own expectations.