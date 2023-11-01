Chiefs Rumors: WR corps gets a boost, Patrick Mahomes injury, players on thin ice
- The Chiefs will be glad to see this wideout back on the field soon
- A good ol' fashioned Patrick Mahomes injury update
- Which players are on thin ice in 2023?
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes has recovered from the flu
Finally, the news everyone has been patiently waiting for: Patrick Mahomes is not sick anymore.
He's reportedly symptom-free after battling the flu in Week 8 against the Broncos. Mahomes put together one of his worst outings of his career with two picks and an overall 59.2 quarterback rating that game, and most chalked that up to him being bitten by a viral bug.
When the Chiefs take on the Dolphins in Germany on Sunday, Mahomes is expected to be healthy and ready to dominate -- no excuses this time.
The star quarterback did pick up a minor injury in the Broncos game when a defender stepped on his hand during the game. Andy Reid reported on Wednesday that Mahomes' hand is doing "better", and there shouldn't be any further complications.