Chiefs Rumors: WR corps gets a boost, Patrick Mahomes injury, players on thin ice
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Which players are skating on thin ice after Week 8 loss?
KC Kingdom's Joe Summers named three members of the Chiefs franchise skating on thin ice for the rest of the 2023 season.
These three Chiefs all have one thing in common: they ate dirt in Week 8's loss to the Broncos.
The first, to no one's surprise whatsoever, is wide receiver Skyy Moore. That missed touchdown catch in the fourth quarter will follow him for the rest of his Chiefs career. On top of that, Moore hasn't made the most of his snaps on the field and only has 168 yards on the year.
The second is Mecole Hardman and the rest of special teams. Dave Toub is going to need to quickly iron out the kinks of this unit ahead of what should be a close battle against the Dolphins in Week 9. One or two special teams plays could make or break that game.
The final name is Andy Reid, and Summers offers this explanation:
"Maybe give [Pacheco] the ball more when your quarterback isn't himself and the wide receivers can't catch a cold? Reid's short-yardage play calls have justifiably been ridiculed this season and his tendency to get too cute showed its ugly head in this matchup too."
One has to imagine Reid's job as Chiefs head coach is safe for the foreseeable future. Still, even legends have bad games.