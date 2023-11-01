Chiefs Rumors: WR corps gets a boost, Patrick Mahomes injury, players on thin ice
- The Chiefs will be glad to see this wideout back on the field soon
- A good ol' fashioned Patrick Mahomes injury update
- Which players are on thin ice in 2023?
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Richie James named a full participant in Wednesday's practice
According to the Chiefs' official injury report, Richie James was delegated as a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
It's important to note that James still remains on injured reserve and hasn't yet been activated to the 53-man roster. He has a 21-day window starting on Wednesday to rejoin the roster; otherwise, he won't be eligible to come back this season at all.
James was named a trade candidate ahead of the October 31 deadline, as it appeared the team had less use for him after reuniting with Mecole Hardman. The 28-year-old wideout came to Kansas City this past summer and was touted to be a valuable contributor on special teams. Now, Hardman is expected to take over returning duties (despite his error-laden performance in Week 8).
James caught one pass for six yards before suffering his MCL injury this season.