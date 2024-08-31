30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
24. Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF Knights
There are always these players on mediocre teams that break out and become first-round picks. Just looking at the 2024 NFL Draft’s first round, at least half a dozen players came from programs that didn’t do much in 2023. It’s not all about team success. Teams often want to find a diamond in the rough.
That very well could be Kobe Hudson, who’s going into his final season in Central Florida. The wide receiver had a decent year in 2023, but he’s been given the reigns in 2024. Javon Baker heads to the NFL, and now Hudson has a true season to shine.
It helps that transfer KJ Jefferson is there now to get the wide receivers the ball. This is a player that’s been really good at Arkansas, and now he’s heading to a place with lesser competition. Also, we know Gus Malzahn can work with Jefferson types (not saying that Jefferson is Cam Newton, but we’re just saying Malzahn has a type).
UCF is coming off a rough season, but the additions and another year under Malzahn have those inside that locker room, including Hudson, with high hopes. If he’s able to break out with a superstar QB, then he will get first-round looks.