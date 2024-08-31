30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
25. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia Mountaineers
There is going to be an offensive tackle that makes their way into the first round of the NFL Draft. It happens quite often, and there are a lot of really good players in college at that position. We look at a very interesting West Virginia team here. They have a scrambler at quarterback in Garrett Greene, and we can already see the College Gameday Kickoff segment talking about Wyatt Milum and his ability to keep Greene clean.
Milum is a gigantic human who has NFL size. That’s a prerequisite for a first-round offensive tackle. He will be able to showcase how he’s using that size to beat up defensive linemen.
Milum is also incredibly durable. He’s started 31 straight games, and he’s looking to keep the streak going. He immediately got into the lineup and hasn’t looked back.
He might be the best run-blocking tackle in college football. His ability to create holes for CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White. In the NFL, teams will covet that in the draft. That “best in the country” ability is going to move his draft stock higher.