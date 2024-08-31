30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
23. Tre Harris Jr., WR, Ole Miss Rebels
We’re clearly very high on the Ole Miss Rebels. First, we had the quarterback on the list. Then, it was the tight end. We round out our Ole Miss offensive predictions with the wide receiver. And honestly, we might be finishing off the Rebels with the most likely riser.
Tre Harris Jr. has all the tools to dominate in what could be the run of a lifetime for Ole Miss. The Rebels have won their division just once since 1963, and that was more than 20 years ago. If they are able to take this revamped SEC which added Oklahoma and Texas, then we’re going to see all these players rise up draft boards. Think about what happened to that 2019 LSU team. That could be the Rebels.
So, are we saying Tre Harris Jr. is this team’s version of Ja’Marr Chase? He grew as the season went on, and he had a really good performance against a good Penn State defense in their Peach Bowl win (seven receptions for 134 yards). This season, Harris should be able to put up those performances with consistency.
Jaxson Dart should be even better than last season, and that is what is going to drive Harris to be one of the best wide receivers in football. The senior also stands at 6’3 and 210 lbs, so the NFL scouts are going to be impressed by what he’s doing in his current frame. The NFL Combine will fall in love with him, if he even needs it after the numbers he puts up this season.