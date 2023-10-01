College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 20-16
20. Utah Utes
The Utes have been playing with fire the whole season without Cam Rising at quarterback and they finally got bit by Oregon State in Corvallis. It's tough to judge the ceiling for this Utah team without their leader but the ineffectiveness of the rushing attack has to be a huge concern, even when he does finally return from his Rose Bowl ACL injury.
19. Duke Blue Devils
Duke had Notre Dame on the ropes in the second half with a one-point fourth-quarter lead but they completely blew it by letting Sam Hartman convert a fourth-and-16 with 41 seconds remaining. The what-could-have-been is huge. Concern for quarterback Riley Leonard, who went down injured on the final drive, is even bigger.
18. Missouri Tigers
Mizzou has continued to chug along since their Kansas State upset, even if it hasn't always been pretty. Saturday's 38-21 win over Vanderbilt was relatively comfortable. LSU coming up is a massive opportunity for this team to show its worth.
17. Ole Miss Rebels
We all knew Ole Miss had a dangerous offense and LSU was the perfect opponent for them to show just how much. The Rebels were in a nine-point hole in the fourth quarter but they rallied back to win a barnburner. They have Arkansas coming up.
16. Oregon State Beavers
The Beavers responded to their loss to Washington State in the best possible way with a Top 10 upset over Utah. The rare defensive battle between Pac-12 foes on Friday night proves the Beavs are still a dark horse spoiler in the conference. Cal awaits.